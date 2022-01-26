Amia Capital LLP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 284,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after acquiring an additional 969,061 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.