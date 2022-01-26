Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 14.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was down 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 98,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,634,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $618.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

