Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 41258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZY shares. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.