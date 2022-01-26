Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.64. 16,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

