Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 607,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,380,949 shares.The stock last traded at $157.38 and had previously closed at $159.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,055.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.