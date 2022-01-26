Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $191.97

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.97, but opened at $177.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.33, with a volume of 450,692 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

