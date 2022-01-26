Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

