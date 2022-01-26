Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $90,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

