Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $467,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

