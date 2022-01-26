First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.31. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

