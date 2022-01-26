OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,176,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 477,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

