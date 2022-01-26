Analysts Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

SAND stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 40,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,574. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.