Fort L.P. Purchases 325 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 62,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 74,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average of $256.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

