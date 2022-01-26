Fort L.P. Sells 1,205 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

IBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.18. 127,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,409. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

