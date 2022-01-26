Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%.

Shares of ESQ traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

