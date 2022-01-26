Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce sales of $439.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $350.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,993. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

