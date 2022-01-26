Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 546 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

