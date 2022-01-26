Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 197,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,052,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.