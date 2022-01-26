BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.62

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 817473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

