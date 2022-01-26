Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.26

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 19404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

