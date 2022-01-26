Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 40597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

