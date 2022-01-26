Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 174 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.13.

ResMed stock opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.