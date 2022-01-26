General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

GE traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

