Barings LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.