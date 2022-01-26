$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the lowest is ($0.99). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $22.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,675,746. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 22,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,971. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

