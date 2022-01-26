Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

PII stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Polaris alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.