Caspian Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $30,116.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

