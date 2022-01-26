Pangolin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,446,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.