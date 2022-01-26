Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,696. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.