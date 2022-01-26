MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Several research analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

