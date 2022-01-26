Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on February 22nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,161. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $975.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

