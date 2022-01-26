TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 129981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.64 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

