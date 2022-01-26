GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 10.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) was up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 1,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

