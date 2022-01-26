Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 96719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, dropped their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$141.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

