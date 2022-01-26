Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.90

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82.

Get Value Line alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.