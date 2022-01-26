Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.04), with a volume of 1889097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.89).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKP. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £480.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

