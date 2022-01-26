The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $300.00 Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $300.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.33. 415,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Boeing by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

