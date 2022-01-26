Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 44631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

DR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

