Carmignac Gestion Sells 343,530 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343,530 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,371. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

