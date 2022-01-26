Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $1.11 Million in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

