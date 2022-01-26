Cubiex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 35% against the dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $90,627.62 and approximately $95.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex's total supply is 71,852,557 coins.

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars.

