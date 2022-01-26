QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Down to $59.84

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $58.11. QCR shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.