Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.01). Schrödinger posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.25. 7,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 55.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.