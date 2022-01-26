Advisory Research Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

