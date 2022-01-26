PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $25.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,914. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

