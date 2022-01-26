Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 33,727 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,009. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

