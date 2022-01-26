Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 94,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,770. The stock has a market cap of $381.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.