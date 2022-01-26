Ballast Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.31. 26,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

