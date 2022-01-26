AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

T stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,987,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

