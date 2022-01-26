Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

